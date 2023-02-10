Mountain Boy Minerals (CVE:MTB) Shares Up 4.3%

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. (CVE:MTB – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 112,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 67,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Mountain Boy Minerals Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$10.90 million and a PE ratio of 11.50.

Mountain Boy Minerals Company Profile

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and base metal ores. It primarily holds interests in the Barbara and Surprise Creek properties, the Red Cliff property, the American Creek West property, the Southmore property, the West George property, and the Theia property, as well as the Stro, Booze, and George properties located in British Columbia.

