MQS Management LLC Boosts Stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

MQS Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,491 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BANC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Banc of California by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,933,000 after purchasing an additional 38,558 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Banc of California by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,614,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,967,000 after acquiring an additional 62,162 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Banc of California by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 583,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in Banc of California by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 581,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,248,000 after acquiring an additional 61,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in Banc of California by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 503,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,036,000 after acquiring an additional 17,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BANC opened at $17.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.26. Banc of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $20.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Banc of California had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $78.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 13,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $222,214.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,307.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BANC. StockNews.com downgraded Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens lifted their target price on Banc of California from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Banc of California from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banc of California has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

