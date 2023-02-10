MQS Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,572 Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nordson by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,928,000 after purchasing an additional 850,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nordson by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,490,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,225,000 after acquiring an additional 23,227 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,024,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,358,000 after acquiring an additional 135,960 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Nordson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 887,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 258.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,900,000 after purchasing an additional 633,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NDSN. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.80.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

Nordson Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,224,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total transaction of $517,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,295.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $397,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,224,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,403 shares of company stock worth $1,298,541 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nordson stock opened at $241.92 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $194.89 and a one year high of $251.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.76 and a 200 day moving average of $230.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.11. Nordson had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $683.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.