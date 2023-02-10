MQS Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

MQS Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 71,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. ESG Planning raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. ESG Planning now owns 6,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 332,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,485,000 after purchasing an additional 22,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on EW. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.74.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE EW opened at $77.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.42 and its 200 day moving average is $83.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $131.10. The stock has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $296,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,817.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $296,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,817.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $499,802.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,533.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,015,975 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Recommended Stories

