MQS Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

MQS Management LLC decreased its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,609 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.2% during the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,785,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 16.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,790,000 after buying an additional 29,792 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 9.5% during the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE PKG opened at $140.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.62. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PKG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.