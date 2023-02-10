MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Service Co. International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Service Co. International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Service Co. International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Service Co. International by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Service Co. International by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Service Co. International news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $471,227.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $70.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Service Co. International has a one year low of $56.85 and a one year high of $75.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.77.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

