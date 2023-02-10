MQS Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

MQS Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,485,575,000 after purchasing an additional 412,019 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,825,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,069,000 after purchasing an additional 758,674 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 20.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,430,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,754,000 after purchasing an additional 762,939 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,131,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,594,000 after purchasing an additional 40,037 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 28.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,069,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,011,000 after purchasing an additional 459,442 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CPT shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.08.

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $143,864.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,375.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $143,864.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,375.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $149,943.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,378 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT opened at $122.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.12 and a 200 day moving average of $121.74. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $107.90 and a twelve month high of $175.69.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.77%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

