MQS Management LLC Takes Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,347 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,153,959,000 after buying an additional 373,312 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,615,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $863,863,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,104,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,715,000 after buying an additional 83,920 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,170,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,029,000 after buying an additional 19,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,994,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,304,000 after buying an additional 135,194 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FRC opened at $136.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $106.86 and a fifty-two week high of $181.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.39. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.09%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRC. Wedbush reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on First Republic Bank from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.90.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

