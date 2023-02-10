MQS Management LLC Takes Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,616 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,893,000 after acquiring an additional 37,011 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 904,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,852,000 after buying an additional 75,873 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Littelfuse by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 752,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,519,000 after buying an additional 12,631 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 8.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,156,000 after acquiring an additional 48,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LFUS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Littelfuse from $258.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.20.

In other news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $874,369.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,053.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Littelfuse news, Director William P. Noglows sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.36, for a total value of $317,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,557.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $874,369.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,053.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,513 shares of company stock worth $1,415,081. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFUS opened at $270.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.08. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.19 and a 12-month high of $281.78.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $613.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

