MQS Management LLC Trims Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

MQS Management LLC trimmed its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,011,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,441,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 1.6 %

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,585.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $3,593,168. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICE stock opened at $107.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.85. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $137.40. The company has a market cap of $60.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.14%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.