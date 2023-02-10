MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) Short Interest Update

MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,500 shares, an increase of 733.3% from the January 15th total of 10,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 428,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MSD Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSDA remained flat at $10.17 during midday trading on Friday. 404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,015. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98. MSD Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.60.

Institutional Trading of MSD Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,022,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of MSD Acquisition by 17.0% in the third quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 164,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 23,921 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MSD Acquisition by 16.0% in the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,269,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,569,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MSD Acquisition by 108.3% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 480,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 249,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the third quarter worth $24,314,000. Institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

About MSD Acquisition

MSD Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

