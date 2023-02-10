Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) PT Raised to $13.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MWA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Mueller Water Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Mueller Water Products from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Mueller Water Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.67.

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $13.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average of $11.51. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $14.62.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.85 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Water Products

In other news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $147,539.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,199.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $47,503.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 376,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $147,539.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,199.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 22.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

Featured Articles

