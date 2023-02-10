Multichain Trading Down 0.8% Over Last Week (MULTI)

Multichain (MULTI) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 10th. Multichain has a total market capitalization of $186.73 million and approximately $30.70 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Multichain has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One Multichain token can currently be bought for $10.17 or 0.00046960 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.81 or 0.00429182 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,214.10 or 0.28429823 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.19 or 0.00440074 BTC.

Multichain Profile

Multichain’s launch date was December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. The official message board for Multichain is multichainorg.medium.com. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Multichain is multichain.org.

Buying and Selling Multichain

According to CryptoCompare, “Multichain is a Router for web3. It is an infrastructure developed for arbitrary cross-chain interactions.Multichain was born as Anyswap on the 20th July 2020 to service the clear needs of different and diverse blockchains to communicate with each other. Each blockchain has its own unique services that it provides, its own community and its own development ecosystem.The solutions developed by Multichain allow almost all blockchains to inter-operate. There is no restriction to Ethereum like chains (e.g. Binance Smart Chain), or different Layer 2 chains requiring finality to Ethereum (e.g. Polygon), or a network of Parachains (e.g. Moonbeam in the PolkaDot system), or Bitcoin types of chain (e.g. Litecoin), or COSMOS chains (e.g. Terra). These are either now all integrated, or on course for integration. With support for all ECDSA and EdDSA encrypted chains, Multichain is almost universally applicable as an interoperable layer.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multichain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multichain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multichain using one of the exchanges listed above.

