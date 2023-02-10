MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) Position Lessened by Partners Group Holding AG

Partners Group Holding AG reduced its position in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,239,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,069,858 shares during the quarter. MultiPlan makes up about 5.5% of Partners Group Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Partners Group Holding AG owned approximately 4.26% of MultiPlan worth $77,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPLN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in MultiPlan by 74.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,073,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,900 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in MultiPlan by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,901,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,754 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in MultiPlan during the 1st quarter worth $3,744,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 2,655.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 756,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 729,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 23.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,554,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,516,000 after purchasing an additional 679,090 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MPLN remained flat at $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 168,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,515. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.45. The company has a market cap of $709.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.41. MultiPlan Co. has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $6.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

MultiPlan ( NYSE:MPLN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. MultiPlan had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $250.45 million during the quarter.

In other MultiPlan news, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $51,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,891.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on MultiPlan from $5.50 to $2.05 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on MultiPlan from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered MultiPlan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

