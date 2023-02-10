Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Short Interest Up 166.7% in January

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the January 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MURGY shares. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €326.20 ($350.75) to €320.00 ($344.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €242.00 ($260.22) to €246.00 ($264.52) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €270.00 ($290.32) to €290.00 ($311.83) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €243.00 ($261.29) to €290.00 ($311.83) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €306.00 ($329.03) to €316.00 ($339.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.25.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Stock Down 1.4 %

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.55. 28,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,409. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $36.56.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München ( OTCMKTS:MURGY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $18.46 billion for the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 4.08%. Equities analysts predict that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; EGRO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The Life and Health Reinsurance segment includes global life and health reinsurance business.

