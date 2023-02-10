Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Murphy USA has a dividend payout ratio of 6.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Murphy USA to earn $16.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.6%.

Murphy USA Trading Up 4.6 %

Murphy USA stock traded up $12.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $274.41. 511,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,929. Murphy USA has a 52-week low of $164.30 and a 52-week high of $323.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.38.

Institutional Trading of Murphy USA

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by ($0.95). Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 90.90%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Murphy USA will post 18.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Murphy USA by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.60.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

