My DeFi Pet Price Up 4% This Week (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for $0.0649 or 0.00000298 BTC on major exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and $736,073.60 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,639 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

