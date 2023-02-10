Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $193.00 to $215.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
NBR has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Nabors Industries from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Nabors Industries from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nabors Industries from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised Nabors Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Nabors Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $194.14.
Nabors Industries Trading Down 7.7 %
Shares of Nabors Industries stock opened at $173.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.89. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $92.66 and a 1 year high of $207.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.50.
Institutional Trading of Nabors Industries
Nabors Industries Company Profile
Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nabors Industries (NBR)
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
- Are These Home Builder Approaching Possible Buy Points?
- Reynolds Consumer Products High Yield Bought on the Dip
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.