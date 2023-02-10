Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $193.00 to $215.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

NBR has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Nabors Industries from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Nabors Industries from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nabors Industries from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised Nabors Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Nabors Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $194.14.

Shares of Nabors Industries stock opened at $173.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.89. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $92.66 and a 1 year high of $207.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Nabors Industries by 43.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 107.6% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Nabors Industries by 31.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

