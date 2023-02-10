Nanofilm Technologies International Limited (OTCMKTS:NNFTF) Short Interest Update

Nanofilm Technologies International Limited (OTCMKTS:NNFTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the January 15th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, DBS Vickers cut Nanofilm Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNFTF remained flat at C$2.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.52. Nanofilm Technologies International has a 1 year low of C$2.52 and a 1 year high of C$2.52.

Nanofilm Technologies International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides nanotechnology solutions in Singapore, China, Japan, and Vietnam. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Materials, Industrial Equipment, and Nanofabrication. The Advanced Materials segment offers advanced materials through surface solution services based on its vacuum coating technologies and processes.

