Napco Security Technologies, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Napco Security Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.11. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Napco Security Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NSSC. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NSSC opened at $31.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49 and a beta of 1.10. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $36.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.77.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $42.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.95 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 21.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Napco Security Technologies

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $234,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $135,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $45,179.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 9,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $234,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $135,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,282,173 shares of company stock worth $31,798,676 over the last quarter. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 130,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 31,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

Featured Stories

