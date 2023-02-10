National Bank Financial Comments on Premium Brands Holdings Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a report released on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.97 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.07. The consensus estimate for Premium Brands’ current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

PBH has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Premium Brands from C$106.00 to C$87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Premium Brands in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$117.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Premium Brands from C$122.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$116.78.

Premium Brands Trading Up 3.0 %

Premium Brands Company Profile

Shares of PBH stock opened at C$95.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$87.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$89.28. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of C$77.36 and a 12-month high of C$130.00. The firm has a market cap of C$4.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.53.

(Get Rating)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.