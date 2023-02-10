National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,001,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,238 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.68% of National Retail Properties worth $119,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NNN. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 410.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 97.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1,135.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on NNN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

National Retail Properties Stock Performance

National Retail Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NNN stock opened at $46.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $48.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.71%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

