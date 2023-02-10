Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.33

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.33 and traded as low as $8.25. Natural Alternatives International shares last traded at $8.49, with a volume of 17,834 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on NAII. TheStreet lowered shares of Natural Alternatives International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natural Alternatives International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Natural Alternatives International Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International ( NASDAQ:NAII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Alternatives International stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.20% of Natural Alternatives International worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. It operates through Private-Label Contract Manufacturing and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales segments.

