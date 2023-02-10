NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NWG. BNP Paribas downgraded NatWest Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.21) to GBX 370 ($4.45) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded NatWest Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NatWest Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.21) to GBX 380 ($4.57) in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NatWest Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $341.96.

Shares of NYSE NWG opened at $7.53 on Monday. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.29. The company has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 480.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 93.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in NatWest Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 10,821 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in NatWest Group by 63.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in NatWest Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

