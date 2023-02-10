Navcoin Market Capitalization Tops $4.27 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 10th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $4.27 million and approximately $522.03 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0566 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.68 or 0.00229406 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00112630 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00063318 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00063915 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004567 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000414 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,470,312 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

