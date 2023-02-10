Navcoin (NAV) One Day Volume Hits $1,052.67

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $4.35 million and approximately $1,052.67 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0577 or 0.00000267 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00230485 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00109628 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00061307 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00063992 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004611 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000415 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,472,214 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

