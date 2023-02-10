Neblio (NEBL) Market Cap Achieves $30.88 Million

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 10th. Neblio has a total market cap of $30.88 million and $5.13 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can now be bought for approximately $1.56 or 0.00007224 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.81 or 0.00433288 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,214.43 or 0.28701778 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.52 or 0.00455021 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,787,636 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

