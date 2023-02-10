Network International (LON:NETW) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 278 ($3.34) and last traded at GBX 278 ($3.34). Approximately 1,051,457 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,312,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 290.80 ($3.50).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NETW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Network International from GBX 390 ($4.69) to GBX 360 ($4.33) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.41) price target on shares of Network International in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.45) price target on shares of Network International in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Network International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 432.50 ($5.20).

Get Network International alerts:

Network International Stock Down 4.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,527.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 295.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 286.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Network International Company Profile

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions, which include payment solutions, such as N-Genius payment device, N-Genius mini payment device, and On-the-Go payment device; retail integrated and hospitality solutions; and N-Genius online, buy now pay later, and DPO pay online payment solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Network International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.