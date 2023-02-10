NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) Shares Down 2.7%

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.46. Approximately 5,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 57,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.
NeuroOne Medical Technologies Stock Up 13.0 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57.
NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 5,617.98% and a negative return on equity of 81.14%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.
About NeuroOne Medical Technologies
NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram and stereoelectrocencephalography recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions.
