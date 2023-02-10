NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) Shares Down 2.7%

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.46. Approximately 5,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 57,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Stock Up 13.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 5,617.98% and a negative return on equity of 81.14%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuroOne Medical Technologies

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Mayo Clinic bought a new stake in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram and stereoelectrocencephalography recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions.

