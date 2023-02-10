New Age Brands (OTCMKTS:NWGFF) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Shares of New Age Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:NWGFF – Get Rating) rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 2,409 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 15,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50.

New Age Brands Inc, an agricultural services company, offers turnkey growing infrastructure and services for the licensed growers and processors of luxury marijuana crops at its agri-campuses in Washington State. The company also, through its subsidiary, Kured, LLC, operates as an online CBD and lifestyle company.

