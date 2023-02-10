New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of New Relic from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of New Relic from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of New Relic to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $76.22 on Thursday. New Relic has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $80.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 0.88.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.17. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.42%. The firm had revenue of $226.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Relic will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Staples sold 6,485 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $376,389.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,990.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 317,488 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $19,462,014.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,212,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,922,817.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Staples sold 6,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $376,389.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,990.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,813 shares of company stock valued at $24,513,608 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in New Relic by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 24,817 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in New Relic during the 1st quarter worth $345,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in New Relic by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. 83.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

