New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.20-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $240-$242 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $239.74 million. New Relic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.40-$0.43 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on New Relic from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on New Relic from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on New Relic from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on New Relic from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on New Relic to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.57.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic Trading Down 1.0 %

NEWR stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.46. 953,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,634. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 0.88. New Relic has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $80.88.

Insider Transactions at New Relic

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $226.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.60 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.42%. Equities research analysts expect that New Relic will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 317,488 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $19,462,014.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,212,444 shares in the company, valued at $196,922,817.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $950,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,220,628 shares in the company, valued at $330,883,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 317,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $19,462,014.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,212,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,922,817.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,813 shares of company stock worth $24,513,608. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Relic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in New Relic in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,724,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in New Relic by 667.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,036 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 71,342 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in New Relic by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,645,000 after purchasing an additional 49,388 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of New Relic by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 47,887 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of New Relic by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 561,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,163,000 after acquiring an additional 39,001 shares during the period. 83.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Relic

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.