New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) EVP Sells $45,862.00 in Stock

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,639.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $9.63 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $11.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.71 million. Analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NYCB shares. DA Davidson started coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 63,418 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 95.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 71,460 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 122.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 20,121 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $235,000. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

