Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.95-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.40 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.08 billion. Newell Brands also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.95-1.08 EPS.

Newell Brands Trading Up 1.2 %

NWL stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.77. The company had a trading volume of 11,009,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,889,187. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average of $14.90. Newell Brands has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $26.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

Several analysts recently commented on NWL shares. Barclays cut Newell Brands from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

