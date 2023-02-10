News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $20.59, but opened at $19.65. News shares last traded at $19.01, with a volume of 481,118 shares.

The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. News had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.02%. News’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NWSA. StockNews.com lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Loop Capital raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on News to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, News presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

News Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in News by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,042,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,105,000 after acquiring an additional 12,921,681 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in News by 885.6% during the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,248,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,207 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in News by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,262,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in News by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,110,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,548,000 after buying an additional 1,088,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of News by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,481,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,494,000 after buying an additional 981,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.75.

News Company Profile

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

