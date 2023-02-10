NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,488 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $1,812,490.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,392.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at $15,003,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $1,812,490.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,392.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,734,841. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,956,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,710,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.19 and a 200 day moving average of $82.70. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Articles

