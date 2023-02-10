NFT Market Cap Hits $646,632.56 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. In the last week, NFT has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NFT token can currently be purchased for $0.0175 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT has a market capitalization of $646,632.56 and approximately $6,052.64 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00009810 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00046728 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00031545 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001905 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00019371 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000171 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.45 or 0.00222038 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002944 BTC.

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01754131 USD and is down -5.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

