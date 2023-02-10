NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 1,628.6% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 121.0 days.

NICE Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NCSYF remained flat at $200.00 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.00. NICE has a 12 month low of $193.00 and a 12 month high of $200.00.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

