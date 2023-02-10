NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 1,628.6% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 121.0 days.
NICE Stock Performance
OTCMKTS NCSYF remained flat at $200.00 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.00. NICE has a 12 month low of $193.00 and a 12 month high of $200.00.
NICE Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NICE (NCSYF)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.