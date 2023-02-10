Nickel 28 Capital (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Stock Price Down 2%

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 30,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 191% from the average daily volume of 10,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $0.72.
Nickel 28 Capital Company Profile
Nickel 28 Capital Corp. operates as a base metals company. The company holds an 8.56% joint-venture interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. It also manages a portfolio of 13 nickel and cobalt royalties on exploration and development projects in Canada, Australia, and Papua New Guinea.
