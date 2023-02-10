Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Short Interest Update

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 87.7% from the January 15th total of 78,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nightfood Stock Performance

NGTF remained flat at $0.10 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 33,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,077. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13. Nightfood has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.21.

About Nightfood

NightFood Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in nutritional food development, marketing, and distribution business, through its subsidiary. The firm manufactures ice cream in flavors, such as Full Moon Vanilla, Midnight Chocolate, Cold Brew Decaf, After Dinner Mint Chip, Milk & Cookie Dough, Cherry Eclipse, Bed and Breakfast, and Cookies n’ Dreams.

