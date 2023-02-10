Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Short Interest Update

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 87.7% from the January 15th total of 78,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Nightfood Stock Performance
NGTF remained flat at $0.10 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 33,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,077. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13. Nightfood has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.21.
About Nightfood
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nightfood (NGTF)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Nightfood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nightfood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.