Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Cuts Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,063 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Novartis by 103.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,806 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after buying an additional 594,194 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 203.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,043,000 after buying an additional 444,401 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,783,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,808,000 after acquiring an additional 402,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,102,000. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.11. The company had a trading volume of 345,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,984. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $94.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.84. The stock has a market cap of $190.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $3.4694 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.14%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVS. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.63.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

