Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,500 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 0.5% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,099,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,247,074,000 after purchasing an additional 124,572 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.2% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,579,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $896,936,000 after buying an additional 675,372 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,644,000 after buying an additional 282,012 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,105,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,821,000 after acquiring an additional 569,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,093,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,448,000 after acquiring an additional 104,588 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,149,295. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,149,295. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,709 shares of company stock worth $3,734,841. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NextEra Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.92.

NYSE NEE traded up $1.50 on Friday, hitting $74.77. 2,269,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,685,714. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $148.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.19 and a 200-day moving average of $82.70. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

