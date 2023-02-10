Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Sells 1,410 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. reduced its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $373,371,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after acquiring an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth $190,990,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at about $146,280,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 6,440.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,386,000 after purchasing an additional 81,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKNG. Gordon Haskett lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,475.62.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $1,263,850.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,418,314.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,418,314.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $78.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,357.98. 149,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,269. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,186.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,989.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,715.66.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

