Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Sells 25,601 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,601 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 142.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,728 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 35.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 844,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,876,000 after purchasing an additional 219,584 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% during the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,720,000 after purchasing an additional 29,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

USB traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.68. 854,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,561,031. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.73 and its 200 day moving average is $44.94. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $59.92.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on USB shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

