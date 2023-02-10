Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Sells 5,897 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,897 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,028,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,747,063,000 after purchasing an additional 462,988 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 8.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,240,000 after purchasing an additional 199,368 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,009,000 after buying an additional 473,168 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,166,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,178,000 after buying an additional 39,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 957,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,037,000 after buying an additional 67,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $428.54. 48,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,338. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $488.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,701,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.63.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Featured Stories

