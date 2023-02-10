Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Short Interest Update

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 971.4% from the January 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nomura Research Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get Nomura Research Institute alerts:

Nomura Research Institute Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NRILY traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.45. The stock had a trading volume of 16,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,928. Nomura Research Institute has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Nomura Research Institute Company Profile

Nomura Research Institute Ltd. engages in the provision of research, business consulting, and systems services. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Financial Information Technology (IT) Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions, and IT Platform Services. The Consulting segment provides management and systems consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Research Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura Research Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.