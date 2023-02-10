Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Short Interest Update

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 971.4% from the January 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nomura Research Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.
Nomura Research Institute Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:NRILY traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.45. The stock had a trading volume of 16,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,928. Nomura Research Institute has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.
Nomura Research Institute Company Profile
Nomura Research Institute Ltd. engages in the provision of research, business consulting, and systems services. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Financial Information Technology (IT) Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions, and IT Platform Services. The Consulting segment provides management and systems consulting services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nomura Research Institute (NRILY)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Research Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura Research Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.