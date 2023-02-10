Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Trading 5.6% Higher

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.94 and last traded at $33.94. Approximately 734,558 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,093,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on NOG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 5.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.90.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $534.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.87 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 13.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 55,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $2,107,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,696,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at $64,987,283.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 2,358 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $89,981.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,794,626.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,490 shares of company stock worth $2,547,517. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 42.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 46.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

