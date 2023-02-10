Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NTIC. TheStreet downgraded Northern Technologies International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Northern Technologies International to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Northern Technologies International Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ NTIC opened at $12.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.47. The company has a market capitalization of $120.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28 and a beta of 0.88. Northern Technologies International has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Northern Technologies International Dividend Announcement

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 4.18%. On average, analysts predict that Northern Technologies International will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Northern Technologies International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Technologies International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Technologies International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in Northern Technologies International by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 387,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 65,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Northern Technologies International by 234.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 34.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Technologies International

(Get Rating)

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

