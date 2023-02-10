Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) CFO Sells $171,072.72 in Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NTRS stock opened at $97.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.07. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $127.89.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.24%. Northern Trust’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.86%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 411.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Northern Trust to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.05.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

