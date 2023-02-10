Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Northland Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.68. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Northland Power’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Northland Power’s FY2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$555.85 million for the quarter.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Northland Power from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC boosted their target price on Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Northland Power from C$46.50 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares cut their target price on Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northland Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$47.25.

NPI opened at C$33.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.59. Northland Power has a 12-month low of C$33.41 and a 12-month high of C$47.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$37.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

